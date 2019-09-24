A 49-year-old Clinton man was flown to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester for treatment of serious injuries after he crashed his car twice on Interstate 495 south Tuesday afternoon, State Police said.

The man was driving a 2011 Mazda CX9 when he struck a 2008 Acura operated by a 33-year-old man from Worcester near Exit 27 in Bolton, State Police said in a statement.

The Clinton man then rear-ended a Freightliner tractor trailer operated by a 28-year-old man from Central Falls, R.I. who was also driving southbound, police said.