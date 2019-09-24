Prosecutors in a supplemental sentencing memorandum earlier this month asked Talwani to send Sloane, who founded a provider of drinking water and waste-water systems, to prison for one year and a day.

The wealthy dad, Devin Sloane, 53, of Los Angeles, is slated for sentencing in US District Court in Boston at 2:15 p.m. in Courtroom 9, before Judge Indira Talwani, according to legal filings. Sloane pleaded guilty in May to a sole count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

A parent in the college admissions cheating scandal who paid a $250,000 bribe to get his son admitted to USC as a fake water polo star faces sentencing Tuesday afternoon, and prosecutors are seeking prison time for the admitted scammer, records show.

Sloane’s among a large group of wealthy parents who cut fat checks to William “Rick” Singer, the scheme’s confessed mastermind, to get their children falsely classified as athletic recruits at fancy schools, effectively paving their way to admission, or to pad their kids’ SAT scores, prosecutors say. Singer has pleaded guilty to his starring role in the ruse and awaits sentencing.

“Sloane paid $250,000 to have his son fraudulently admitted to the University of Southern California (‘USC’) as an international water polo star, when in fact he did not even know how to play the sport,” Lelling’s office wrote in the sentencing memorandum. “In so doing, Sloane not only conspired to deceive USC about his son’s qualifications for admission, but also to bribe complicit insiders at the university to facilitate the fraud.”

In addition to the stretch in the slammer, Lelling’s office wants Talwani to hit Sloane with “a fine of $75,000 and 12 months of supervised release,” legal filings show.

The feds said Sloane “knew that what he was doing was wrong and he was utterly untroubled by his crime: he bragged about misleading a USC development official to cover up the quid pro quo — using his dead mother as a prop for a fake donation — and even expressed outrage when high school counselors dared to question why a student who did not play water polo was being recruited to play college water polo. Later, Sloane schemed to cover his tracks by lying to the IRS, even as he expressed concern to Rick Singer about discussing the fraud over the phone.”

Sloane’s attorneys are requesting a sentence of time served — the brief time he spent in custody following his arrest — plus “three years’ supervised release with conditions including performing up to 2,000 hours of community service for the Special Olympics’ Unified Sports Initiative and payment of a $75,000 fine,” records show.

His high-powered legal team described him in a recent filing as “a good person who made mistakes — accepted full responsibility for them, entered into a plea agreement with the government at the first opportunity to do so without the benefit of any government discovery, and pleaded guilty within days after being charged. Mr. Sloane, 53 years old, has no prior criminal record, and with the exception of his involvement in the instant offense conduct, has led an extraordinarily honest, law-abiding, productive, hard-working, philanthropic, and community and family-centered life.”

Letters from 41 supporters were submitted to the court on Sloane’s behalf, and Sloane himself penned a remorseful note to the judge. He wrote that he “took part in a crime that was wrong and shameful” but that “this is not who I was brought up to be, not how I have led my life, and it is not who I am.”

Sloane’s letter also contained wrenching details about his son’s reaction to his arrest.

“When I returned home [following the arrest] my son was standing in the kitchen with tears rolling down his face because of what I had done,” Sloane wrote. “He said: ‘Why didn’t you believe in me? Why didn’t you trust me?’ He told me that I didn’t need to do any of this, and that he would have been happy to go to any schools that accepted him. I was devastated by the hurt I had brought him and will forever carry the scar of the memory of those tears on his face.”

John R. Ellement and Shelley Murphy of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.