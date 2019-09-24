“The United States Attorney for the District of Rhode Island, by and through his assistant, William J. Ferland, Assistant U.S. Attorney, hereby moves pursuant to Rule 48(a) of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure to dismiss the above captioned indictment,” prosecutors said in a legal filing in US District Court in Providence. “As a grounds for said motion the Government avers that the Defendant has successfully completed the Pretrial Diversion Program.”

Federal prosecutors on Monday moved to drop their case alleging that Gaythorne “Poochie” Angell in 2011 lied to a grand jury about a mob shakedown of the Foxy Lady strip joint in Providence.

An indictment filed against Angell, 84, of East Greenwich, R.I., identified him as “a consultant and operator” of the Foxy Lady who allegedly lied to the grand jury about mobster Edward C. “Eddie” Lato’s extortion of the Providence night spot.

Seven defendants including Lato, described by prosecutors as “an admitted capo regime in the New England La Cosa Nostra,” were ultimately sentenced to prison for their roles in the shakedown of gentlemen’s clubs in Rhode Island, including the Foxy Lady and Cadillac Lounge. An eighth defendant got probation.

According to Angell’s indictment, he was asked at one point during grand jury proceedings, “So it’s your testimony here today that Eddie Lato was not deriving any money from the Foxy Lady; is that right?”

“Correct,” Angell replied.

Later, the indictment said, Angell was asked, “And it’s your testimony here today that you have no knowledge, directly or indirectly, of the club you were associated with, which is the Foxy Lady, paying any money to members of organized crime?”

“Right,” Angell testified.

Wrong, according to the government.

“The underscored testimony of defendant GAYTHORNE ANGELL, as he then and well knew and believed, was false, in that defendant ... knew that he was paying money or caused money to be paid to Edward C. Lato, on behalf of his adult entertainment venue, the Foxy Lady,” the indictment said.

Lato was the reputed enforcer of a mob extortion crew that helped itself to between $800,000 and $1.5 million during a 14-year campaign targeting the clubs, according to legal filings and prosecutors. He was sentenced to 108 months in prison and ordered to cough up a $25,000 restitution payment.

Lato also “admitted his participation in a conspiracy to extort $25,000 from a car salesman and his wife by using implied threats of violence,” prosecutors said at the time of Lato’s 2012 sentencing. “The wife ultimately withdrew $25,000 from a retirement account to satisfy the demand for payment.”

Also sentenced was Luigi “Louie’’ Manocchio, the former boss of New England La Cosa Nostra who got hit with a 66-month bid. Both Lato and Manocchio have completed their prison terms.

Manocchio, 92, also known as “Baby Shacks,” was released in 2015. He lives in Providence’s Federal Hill section, where Raymond L.S. Patriarca had run the Mafia in New England for decades.

More recently, the Foxy Lady has contended with startling allegations of prostitution in its VIP booths. The city shut the club down for a few weeks before it was permitted to reopen in January of this year.

Milton J. Valencia and Shelley Murphy of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.