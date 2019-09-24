The National Transportation Safety Board issued the results of its investigation Tuesday, concluding that Columbia Gas of Massachusetts had a “weak engineering management” system, where information about safety sensors was missing from construction plans, and company officials had to scramble to locate shutoff valves as more than 130 fires and explosions ripped through three communities late in the afternoon of September 13, killing one person and injuring two dozen.

The natural gas disaster that shook the Merrimack Valley in September 2018 was preceded by mistakes within utility Columbia Gas in the months before, including shoddy record keeping that led to the omission of a key safety feature, according to a federal investigation that placed the blame for the catastrophe squarely in the utility.

The official findings were laid out in an NTSB hearing in Washington DC at which board and staff members were critical of Columbia’s record keeping, resulting in a tragedy that could have been prevented had better safety systems been put in place.

“The project was not done right. It was done wrong. The results . . . were catastrophic,” said Robert L. Sumwalt, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board

The findings were much more detailed than the interim report the agency issued last year in which it pinpointed the failure of a young Columbia engineer with little experience to include a pressure sensor in a gas main replacement project as the triggering event. The conclusion issued Tuesday went even further, noting that the sensor locations were not even included in the records the engineer first consulted in 2016 as he drafted the construction plan. The NTSB noted that another Columbia employee working on the replacement project noted the omission in an 2016 email, but said it was never corrected.

The NTSB board also found that poor record keeping hampered Columbia Gas’s response to the disaster, adding to the confusion between the company and emergency responders in those first hours. For example, Columbia did not have a readily available map of all of the shut-off valves that need to be closed immediately.

“It’s amazing to me that a company that operated this system for more than 100 years could not produce a map, a readily made map to firefighters to show the extent of the system, and .. their emergency planning did not have information on values, sa to how to shut the system down,” said Robert Hall, director of the NTSB’s Office of Railroad, Pipeline and Hazardous Materials. “They’ve been operating it for 100 years. They should know – they should have this information readily available.”

In a statement, the parent company of Columbia, NiSource, Inc., said it has already begun working to improve its systems and procedures, for example, installing devices that automatically shut down areas of its network when overly high levels of gas pressure are detected. The company has also implemented a Safety Management System that enhances the company’s emergency preparedness.

“The NTSB’s work is an important step in the effort to enhance pipeline safety,” the statement said. “Our own understanding of the events generally aligns with that of the NTSB. We welcome today’s action by the NTSB because it will help us, our industry partners, the public, and others learn from this tragedy. As we’ve said since that tragic day, we take responsibility for what happened”

Milton J. Valencia can be reached at milton.valencia@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @miltonvalencia.