Their conditions were not known.

One firefighter suffered a cardiac issue and two others sustained upper body injuries, Deputy Fire Chief Kyle McEachern said.

BROOKLINE — Three firefighters were injured and about nine people displaced following a 3-alarm fire at a 3-story apartment building off Commonwealth Avenue Tuesday night, a fire official said.

Brookline firefighters responded to 11 Strathmore Road around 7:15 p.m. after after receiving reports of a fire on the rear porch of the brick building.

Residents on the first and third floors were at home when the fire broke out. A person from the third floor noticed the fire and alerted others to get out of the building, McEachern said.

Crews had difficulty reaching the building. “It’s a tight corner and street,” he said.

Upon arrival, the fire was engulfing all of the porches in the back and had extended into the building.

The fire drew scores of fire crews from area communities. At one point, at least 10 trucks and 40 firefighters were on the scene.

Around 9 p.m., firefighters busted out windows on the left side of the second floor, shattering three panel windows.

The fire startled nearby residents.

“I smelled smoke, and looked out my window,” said Justin Ernest, 28, who lives next door at 9 Strathmore Road. “I could see a fire on a porch in the back of the next door building, so I came downstairs.

The fire is not considered suspicious at this time, but it is under investigation, McEachearn said.

Correspondent Cynthia Fernandez contributed to this story. Sofia Saric can be reached at Sofia.Saric@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter@sofia_saric.