A fourth Farmington, Maine, firefighter was released from the hospital Monday after last week’s deadly gas explosion, while the two firefighters still in the hospital are improving, officials said.

Firefighter Theodore Baxter, 64, was released after he went to the hospital in critical condition following the Sept. 16 blast, according to a statement from Maine Medical Center in Portland. The explosion destroyed LEAP Inc., an organization that helps people with developmental disabilities, Maine State Police said.

Theodore’s son, Captain Scott Baxter, 37, was upgraded from critical to serious condition Monday, the hospital said. Chief Terry Bell, 62, is now in fair condition after entering the hospital in critical condition.