A fourth Farmington, Maine, firefighter was released from the hospital Monday after last week’s deadly gas explosion, while the two firefighters still in the hospital are improving, officials said.
Firefighter Theodore Baxter, 64, was released after he went to the hospital in critical condition following the Sept. 16 blast, according to a statement from Maine Medical Center in Portland. The explosion destroyed LEAP Inc., an organization that helps people with developmental disabilities, Maine State Police said.
Theodore’s son, Captain Scott Baxter, 37, was upgraded from critical to serious condition Monday, the hospital said. Chief Terry Bell, 62, is now in fair condition after entering the hospital in critical condition.
Advertisement
Terry’s brother, Captain Michael Bell, 68, died in the explosion, State Police said.
Six other firefighters and one civilian were injured in the blast, officials said.
Captain Timothy Hardy, 40, was released Thursday from Maine Medical Center, and Firefighter Joseph Hastings, 24, was released Wednesday. Deputy Fire Chief Clyde Ross was released the day of the explosion.
Larry Lord, 60, a maintenance worker at the facility, is expected to remain at Massachusetts General Hospital for months, according to his GoFundMe page, which has raised over $105,000. He was still in critical condition Tuesday morning, said Noah Brown, a spokesman for the hospital.
Officials are continuing to investigate the cause of the blast, State Police said.
Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.