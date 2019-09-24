The Friendly’s restaurant in Falmouth has closed down.

Employees who worked at the Falmouth location, which closed on Sunday, will be offered positions at the Friendly’s restaurants in Hyannis and Plymouth, according to company spokeswoman Marie Espinel.

“As shifting consumer demographics and market dynamics present challenges across the industry, franchisees sometimes must make the difficult decision to close an underperforming location that can no longer be sustained by the local market, as is the case with the Falmouth, MA restaurant,” Friendly’s officials said in a statement. “Following its closure, the franchisee will operate six locations, including restaurants in Hyannis and Plymouth, where all former Falmouth employees, managers and staff are being offered positions.”