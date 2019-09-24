Orla Murphy, a seventh grader from Bridgewater, was searching for heart-shaped rocks at Priscilla Beach in Plymouth Sept. 16 when she came across the shark tooth, said her mother, Marianne Murphy. The tooth is over an inch wide with a chipped point.

A 12-year-old girl found a rare great white shark tooth at a Plymouth beach last week, and she is donating the tooth to shark researchers, officials said.

“She didn’t really think it was that huge of a deal until she went to her science teacher and they were like, ‘Wow, that doesn’t happen often,’” Marianne Murphy said.

Orla’s science teacher contacted John Chisholm, a retired shark researcher, who was “blown away” by the discovery, Marianne Murphy said.

Chisholm and Joshua Moyer, a doctoral student studying sharks at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, calculated that the shark was about 14-feet long, Chisholm said.

“It’s pretty rare,” Chisholm said. “About a week and a half before this tooth was found, there was a dead whale on Duxbury Beach with a shark of a similar size feeding on it. So whether it’s a tooth from that shark, I don’t know, but it’s an interesting coincidence for sure.”

Moyer guessed that the tooth came from an adult shark and sat toward the back of the animal’s mouth. The tooth will help researchers learn more about shark behaviors around Cape Cod, Moyer said.

“The fact that this tooth was found in a particular region, you can then ask questions, like, ‘OK, what was around here? What was the environment like? Did this tooth show obvious signs of feeding damage?” Moyer said.

Orla is donating the tooth to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy in Chatham, her mother said. The conservancy will put the tooth on display so visitors can see the rare find in person, Chisholm said.

“She thought, if other people could learn from it, she would be more than happy to donate it. It means more to her that people can use it for research, because she would just leave it in her room,” Marianne Murphy said.

