Thursday and Saturday of this week will get back into the low-to-mid 80s. It will be warm enough that if you want to head to the beach there will still be that summer feeling in the air. Saturday will actually have some humidity as well, making it feel even warmer.

Looking at the next week of weather, you would think that summer is going to last forever. However, any of you who have lived in New England for at least a year know that even when summer lingers well into September and early October, cool weather eventually wins out. You don’t need me to tell you that in spite of a warmer climate, winter is coming.

Temperatures are going to remain well above average into the start of October. I think we have another shot at a 90-degree day Wednesday or Thursday of next week. Whether or not that happens will depend on the exact wind direction. Since it’s a week away, it’s impossible to know if it will actually get that hot, but I can say that temperatures will be well over 80 degrees once again.

Readings are forecast to be above average for the first week of October. NOAA

While it can still be hot in early October, it isn’t common. Ninety-degree weather in October is highly unusual and has only happened three times since 1872. The most recent occurrence was back in 1963, so it’s been a long time.

A 90 degree day in October is highly unusual. NOAA Data

This warm weather looks like it will continue past the first few days of October so once we eventually return to average temperatures it will to be quite a shock to the system.

Temperatures trend down quickly in October. NOAA Data

By the time we reach the end of the first week of October, average high temperatures will be in the lower or middle 60s; a far cry from the 80s I’m expecting in the next 10 days.

Temperatures will average warmer than normal into early October. Tropical Tidbits

One of the reasons for all the warm weather is a strong area of high pressure that has been persistently anchored off the Southeast coast. This has kept cool air building in Canada from penetrating southward. Eventually, that high pressure system will break down, allowing a northwest flow of seasonable air back into the area. For those of you who have wanted to start wearing sweaters — or dare I say even putting the heat on — you’ll probably have an opportunity by sometime in the middle of October.

Daylight continues to rapidly decrease as well, so even if we do reach 90 degrees in early October it won’t feel the same as it does in the summer, with the ever increasing midday shadows and the sun not getting as high in sky.

Bottom line: enjoy the late summer-like temperatures. The end is coming sooner than you might want.

Follow Dave Epstein on Twitter@growingwisdom.