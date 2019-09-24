A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was stabbed in Roxbury early Tuesday morning.
At 1:24 a.m. Boston police found the victim in the area of 55 Malcolm X Boulevard, according to Officer James Moccia, a spokesman for the Boston Police Department.
The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment and the incident is under investigation, Moccia said.
No further information is currently available.
Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.