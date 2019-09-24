“A parent was reportedly upset with something a bus driver had previously said to a child/the children and he then confronted the bus driver. After a verbal altercation, the parent then reportedly struck the bus driver,” the statement said.

The father confronted the bus driver, a male, at 402 Rindge Ave. around 7:13 a.m., Jeremy Warnick, a Cambridge police spokesman, said in a statement.

A 29-year-old father attacked a 45-year-old school bus driver in front of elementary students in Cambridge Tuesday morning because he was upset about something the driver had said to a child, Cambridge police said.

The parent and driver were eventually separated, police said.

Advertisement

The driver was taken to a hospital with head pain, Warnick said.

Cambridge Public Schools are offering support to the students who witnessed the fight, Kenneth Salim, the superintendent of Cambridge Public Schools, said in a statement.

“We are deeply troubled that students witnessed a physical altercation between a parent/caregiver and bus driver at a bus stop today,” Salim said in the statement. “We are working with the transportation company and local officials to ensure the matter is investigated and appropriate actions are taken.”

The driver works for a bus company contracted by Cambridge Public Schools, Warnick said. But police do not know the name of the company.

“There have been no arrests at this time, as charges have not been pursued by the involved parties,” the police statement said.

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.