M.L. Baron, a weather spotter at the West Island Weather Station in Fairhaven, captured a video of the stranded whale.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare and Fairhaven Harbormaster Timothy Cox responded Tuesday morning to a minke whale stranded on land, Cox said.

Rescue efforts are underway for a stranded minke whale in Hoppy’s Landing in Fairhaven, officials said.

According to Baron, a recreational fisherman spotted the whale at about 8 a.m.

Minke whales can be 26 to 30 feet long and weigh 13,000 to 20,000 pounds, officials said. They are a common coastal whale in the summer and can be found up and down the coast of Massachusetts, New England Aquarium Spokesman Tony LaCasse said.

On Sept. 9, a dead minke whale washed ashore in Scituate. On Sept. 1, sharks were seen eating a whale carcass off of Duxbury Beach.

And although the stranded whale is alive this time, which is rare, the prognosis is not good, LaCasse said.

“Most of the time there is an underlying health issue if a whale is stranded alive,” he said. “To move a 15,000 pound animal is a big undertaking, and it can be risky for the people who are responding.”

In a typical year, about 10 to 12 minke whales die and wash up on the east coast from the Carolinas to Maine, LaCasse said. In 2017 and 2018, those numbers jumped to 30, and the National Marine Fisheries Service declared an unusual mortality event.

So far this year, it is looking like the number will return to average, LaCasse said.

