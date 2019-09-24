This is New England. The weather is fickle . This will come as a surprise to no one.

To make matters worse, before temperatures crept up, making way for a sunny afternoon fit for a beach trip, the day had started in the low 60s, with a cool morning breeze that required early risers to grab a light coat or hooded sweatshirt before heading off to work.

The calendar proclaimed it was the autumnal equinox, a time people associate with pumpkin spice lattes, flannel shirts, and apple picking. But the thermometer on Monday, the first official day of fall? It registered summer-like conditions, with highs climbing into the 90s.

Yet during this annual transition, when from day to day the weather can’t seem to make up its mind about if it’s summer or fall, residents in the region are forced to adjust their outfits around the shifting temperatures, a task that can quickly become an annoyance — no matter how long you’ve lived here.

It has arrived: Weather Whiplash Season is upon us.

“It’s this switching back-and-forth factor that is confusing me each and every morning,” said 24-year-old Jonathan Bekele, who lamented the hot weather this weekend and into Monday, after getting used to the idea that he could maybe put away his summer clothes once and for all. “Do I wear shorts? Do I wear jeans? Do I wear a T-shirt?”

Bekele, born and raised in Boston, said during this capricious time of year, he’s learned to master the art of what to wear throughout the day, knowing things can change at the drop of a hat. His trick? Always aim for the middleground, and bring a change of clothing.

“Let’s say it’s 75 degrees in the middle of the day. That’s not going to be the case by 6 or 7 pm when people are going home. So I’ll bring a hoodie in my bag to plan my escape,” he said. “On days when it’s the other way around — say I’m wearing a sweater and it’s cold in the morning — I’ll have a T-shirt or something handy that I can switch into during the day. That’s the key process.”

Jasae Hinds had also made peace with the end of summer, packing away her lighter clothing last week when it was chilly, to make way for fall fashion. But when the first official day of autumn felt more like the first day of summer vacation Monday, she was forced to take items back out of storage.

“One day it’s 50 degrees and another day its 90 degrees, and my body is like, ‘What’s going on?’” said the 23-year-old Randolph resident, who works in Cambridge. “Its extremely annoying. I almost want to move.”

Hinds has also developed a method to adapt to this seasonal madness. In the morning, she checks the weather. If the forecast calls for warmer temperatures, she’ll wear clothes that are comfortable in the heat, but to be safe — and knowing the temps will likely nosedive — she packs or puts on a light coat to account for the sudden shift.

“I’ve lived here my whole life, so I am kind of used to it, but also not really,” she said. “It’s like, ‘Lets get fall started,’ but then summer doesn’t go away for some reason.”

One Twitter user summed up fall’s official kickoff like this: “Happy first day of Sweater Weather Season! (Unless you’re currently in Boston and it’s still 90 degrees outside). Then in which case, Happy semi-summer-dress-for-maybe-a-week-or-two-before-Flannel-Season-starts!”

Grappling with the transition doesn’t just apply to residents, however.

On Monday, officials from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Division of Student Life were also apparently conflicted by the it’s-fall-but-it-also-feels-a-bit-like-summer moment.

“When the calendar says it’s fall, but the weather thinks it’s still the summer...,” the Cambridge school said in a tweet that included a picture of a hedgehog stuffed in a pile of autumn leaves.

For their part, Boston National Historical Park officials had to revert to summertime restrictions at one of their more popular attractions, given the sudden blast of heat.

Around 1 p.m. Monday, the park service announced that the Bunker Hill Monument in Charlestown would be closed to those hoping to scale it.

“The calendar might say fall, but the weather is still holding onto summer!” officials tweeted. “The Bunker Hill Monument is currently closed to climbing due to the heat.”

Despite some people’s grievances, Alan Dunham, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said there’s an easy answer for what’s happening: “That’s weather.”

“Spring and fall, those are your transition seasons, so you’re going to end up with a lot of variability” when they first begin, he said. “Weather does its thing. You can’t say just because we are no longer in summer we are in fall.”

Technically speaking, he added, “We’re closer to summer than we are the winter.”

Dunham said as the days move forward, the forecast will become more predictable.

“But that doesn’t mean you can’t have a three-day stretch that’s above normal,” he said. “Or conversely, well below normal.”

Whatever’s in store, Walpole resident Lauren Smith still hasn’t quite adapted to the seasonal fluctuations.

“I hate that time of year when its 40 in the morning and 80 when I leave work,” she said.

For now, she’s relishing the sunny skies while she still can.

“I do love fall, and fall in New England is the best out of anywhere in the country,” said Smith, “but there’s that little part of me, like a kid, that doesn’t want to say goodbye to summer.”

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.