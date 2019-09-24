The victim, who was between the ages of 71 and 80, first exhibited symptoms of brain swelling on Aug. 16, according to state officials. He or she was one of 10 people to test positive for the virus and the third to die as a result. A Freetown man in his 70s died last week and a Fairhaven woman in her 50s died in August, officials have said.

The latest person to die in Massachusetts from the Eastern equine encephalitis virus was a Hampden County resident who first experienced symptoms in mid-August.

Among the state residents who have contracted the disease this year is 5-year-old Sophia Garabedian from Sudbury, who has been transferred from Boston Children’s Hospital to Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston where she continues to recover, according to her GoFundMe page.

Although rare even during peak seasons, the virus can be cruel and deadly — with a 30 to 40 percent mortality rate. Many survivors will suffer from some type of long-term neurological deficit. There is no vaccine or specific treatment for EEE infections in people.

EEE occurs sporadically in Massachusetts with the most recent outbreak years occurring from 2004-2006 and 2010-2012. There were 22 human cases of infection during those outbreak periods. The 10 Massachusetts cases reported this year within two months signals the start of a particularly intense EEE cycle, which will likely persist for two to three years.

Although the virus is still considered extremely rare, this year’s outbreak is the largest since the 1950s, state epidemiologist Dr. Catherine Brown said in a previous report by the Globe. In early September, Brown said that while local mosquito populations are beginning to decrease because of the cooler autumn temperatures, EEE risk in Massachusetts will continue until not just the first frost, but the first “hard frost.” The unseasonably warm temperatures this past month mean mosquito season will likely linger into October.

In Rhode Island, at least three people have been diagnosed with EEE this year, among them a 6-year-old girl from Coventry who is in recovery and a West Warwick resident who died earlier this month.

As of Monday, more than 30 Massachusetts communities were at critical risk for EEE, which is the highest level of risk. Those communities included municipalities as far west as Heath, as far north as Methuen, and as far south as New Bedford. A handful of MetroWest communities, including Framingham, Sudbury, and Hopkinton, were also at critical risk on Monday.

The EEE virus has been found in 421 mosquito samples this year, many of them from species of mosquitoes capable of spreading the virus to people.

Up-to-date information from the Department of Health and Human Services about at-risk communities and mosquito levels can be found by visiting www.mosquitoresults.com.