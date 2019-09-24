The commission confirmed the probe in a statement, which said the panel in “response to multiple reports appearing in the media recently” is “currently investigating allegations relating to Boston Municipal Court Judge Richard Sinnott’s handling of criminal arraignments in the Central Division of the Boston Municipal Court on September 3 and 4, 2019, including his alleged actions in connection with Attorney Susan Church being taken into custody during a hearing at the Central Division of the Boston Municipal Court on September 4, 2019.”

The state Commission on Judicial Conduct is investigating Boston Municipal Court Judge Richard Sinnott’s handling of arraignments earlier this month of several Straight Pride counter-demonstrators.

Sinnott, through a Trial Court spokeswoman, said Tuesday, “I look forward to a rapid resolution of this matter.”

The judge had ordered Church to be removed from his courtroom after she accused him of interfering with prosecutors’ discretion in one of the cases. After citing case law on the matter and arguing with Sinnott, Susan Church was placed in handcuffs and taken into custody. She appeared three hours later before Sinnott, who released her without criminal charges.

Asked for comment Tuesday, Church said via email, “At its core, our system of justice can only function well when Lawyers vigorously argue on behalf of their clients in the courtroom. The Judicial Conduct Committee should be commended for investigating the abuse of power by Judge Sinnott. Lawyers should be free to advocate for clients without fear of handcuffs and incarceration. The Judicial Conduct Committee’s investigation should send a strong message that arrests of lawyers for vigorous advocacy will not be tolerated in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.”

Over two days, prosecutors had asked Sinnott to dismiss charges against protesters without criminal records who were arrested on nonviolent charges. On the first day, Sinnott denied most of the motions to dismiss charges, but on the second day he agreed to drop cases against seven protesters and delay the arraignments of five more. In several dropped cases, including two involving alleged assaults on police officers, prosecutors cited a lack of probable cause in police reports.

Then on Sept. 9, a justice of the Supreme Judicial Court handed Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins a major victory in the matter, ruling that Sinnott had “no authority” to force her office to push ahead with the prosecution of a Straight Pride Parade protester.

Justice Frank M. Gaziano, a former state and federal prosecutor, wrote that Sinnott’s insistence that prosecutors arraign the protester, Rod Webber, infringed upon the separation of powers between the judiciary and the executive branch, in this case the prosecutor’s office.

“The prosecutor’s sole authority to determine which cases to prosecute, and when not to pursue a prosecution, has been affirmed repeatedly by this court since the beginning of the 19th century,’’ Gaziano wrote, citing cases that dated back to 1806.

Rollins filed an emergency petition with the SJC on Sept. 4, arguing that Sinnott had overstepped his authority when he refused to accept a prosecutor’s bid to drop the disorderly conduct charges against Webber and other protesters arrested in clashes with police in downtown Boston on Aug. 31.

At a later news conference, Rollins hailed Gaziano’s ruling as a “beautiful decision” and denounced Sinnott’s stance as “a colossal waste of time.”

But Michael Leary, president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, said he was disappointed by the decision, saying it marked a setback for officers who have been criticized by some lawmakers for how they handled the protest. Four officers were injured during the parade and video footage showed protesters yelling in officer’s faces, at times even lunging at them and pushing them. Some officers responded by firing pepper spray.

“Morale is probably at an all-time low between being used as political pawns and everyone looking down on the police,” Leary said on Sept. 9. “It’s just not a good time to be a police officer.”

On Tuesday, the Commission on Judicial Conduct said its “investigation of the allegations against Judge Richard Sinnott is subject to the procedures outlined in its Rules and enabling statute.”

If the complaint is ultimately referred to the SJC, that court may “accept or reject the recommendation of either the Commission or the judge or may impose whatever discipline it deems appropriate,” the rules state.

Rollins’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Danny McDonald, Maria Cramer, John R. Ellement, and Gal Tziperman Lotan of the Globe Staff and former Globe Correspondent Sarah Wu contributed to this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.