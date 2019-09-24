A pursuit that involved State Police troopers in cruisers and on foot ended after two minutes early Tuesday when a Roxbury man suspected of driving a stolen car was taken into custody in the Mission Hill housing development.
One trooper was injured during the arrest and was transported to a Boston hospital for treatment, State Police said.
State Police said in a statement that troopers spotted a stolen Honda Civic around 4:22 a.m. near the intersection of St. Alphonsus Street and Longwood Avenue. The driver, later identified as Luis Llanso, allegedly drove off instead of stopping for troopers, police wrote.
Advertisement
“The suspect refused to stop and Troop H Headquarters authorized a pursuit and assumed command and control,’’ State Police spokesman David Procopio wrote in an e-mail Tuesday.
Two minutes later, the driver abandoned the car on McGreevey Way in the Mission Hill housing development and ran off, police wrote. “At 4:24 a.m. the male suspect bailed out of the stolen motor vehicle on McGreevey Wayand attempted to flee on foot,’’ Procopio wrote. “Troopers pursued on foot and apprehended the suspect... after a brief foot chase.”
Llanso, 36, is scheduled to be arraigned in a Boston courtroom Tuesday on charges of operating a stolen motor vehicle, failure to stop for police and resisting arrest, Procopio wrote.
No further information is currently available.
John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.