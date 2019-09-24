A pursuit that involved State Police troopers in cruisers and on foot ended after two minutes early Tuesday when a Roxbury man suspected of driving a stolen car was taken into custody in the Mission Hill housing development.

One trooper was injured during the arrest and was transported to a Boston hospital for treatment, State Police said.

State Police said in a statement that troopers spotted a stolen Honda Civic around 4:22 a.m. near the intersection of St. Alphonsus Street and Longwood Avenue. The driver, later identified as Luis Llanso, allegedly drove off instead of stopping for troopers, police wrote.