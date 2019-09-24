Boston voters cast their ballots Tuesday in what looked to be a low-turnout preliminary election for City Council candidates.

Voters winnowed down 15 candidates running for at-large councilor seats to eight finalists for the city’s Nov. 5 municipal election; in contested races for seats in districts 5, 7, 8, and 9, the top two finishers in each race Tuesday will appear on the November ballot.

Here are the unofficial results. Candidates are listed as they appeared on the ballot.