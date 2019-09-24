Boston voters cast their ballots Tuesday in what looked to be a low-turnout preliminary election for City Council candidates.
Voters winnowed down 15 candidates running for at-large councilor seats to eight finalists for the city’s Nov. 5 municipal election; in contested races for seats in districts 5, 7, 8, and 9, the top two finishers in each race Tuesday will appear on the November ballot.
Here are the unofficial results. Candidates are listed as they appeared on the ballot.
City Councillor at Large:
Erin J Murphy: 9,385 votes | 6.84 percent
Michelle Wu: 26,622 votes | 19.41 percent
Priscilla E Flint-Banks: 4,094 votes | 2.98 percent
Althea Garrison: 9,720 votes | 7.09 percent
Martin Marty Keogh: 6,246 votes | 4.55 percent
Alejandra Nicole St. Guillen: 11,910 votes | 8.68 percent
Michel Denis: 2,108 votes | 1.54 percent
Annissa Essaibi George: 18,993 votes | 13.85 percent
Jeffrey Michael Ross: 5,078 votes | 3.70 percent
Domingos Darosa: 2,840 votes | 2.07 percent
Michael F Flaherty: 18,766 votes | 13.68 percent
Herb Alexander Lozano: 1,510 votes | 1.10 percent
William A King: 1,809 votes | 1.32 percent
David Halbert: 6,534 votes | 4.76 percent
Julia Mejia: 10,799 votes | 7.87 percent
Write-in: 766 votes | 0.56 percent
District 5:
Justin Matthew Murad: 154 votes | 2.04 percent
Cecily Leticia Graham: 399 votes | 5.28 percent
Alkia T Powell: 572 votes | 7.56 percent
Yves Mary Jean: 123 votes | 1.63 percent
Ricardo Arroyo: 2,235 votes | 29.56 percent
Jean-Cleaude Sanon: 1,156 votes | 15.29 percent
Mimi E Turchinetz: 1,098 votes | 14.52 percent
Maria Esdale Farrell: 1,813 votes | 23.98 percent
Write-in: 12 votes | 0.16 percent
District 7:
Valerie Hope Ruse: 381 votes | 12.42 percent
Kim Janey: 2,145 votes | 69.94 percent
Roy Owens Sr.: 517 votes | 16.86 percent
Write-in: 24 votes | 0.78 percent
District 8:
Jennifer Ann Nassour: 740 votes | 18.35 percent
Helene Vincent: 587 votes | 14.55 percent
Priscilla Kenzie Bok: 2,032 votes | 50.38 percent
Montez David Haywood: 149 votes | 3.69 percent
Kristen Mobilia: 511 votes | 12.67 percent
Write-in: 14 | 0.35 percent
District 9:
Craig R Cashman: 1,218 votes | 25.41 percent
Lee Nave Jr.: 466 votes | 9.72 percent
Amanda Gail Smart: 103 votes | 2.15 percent
Liz A Breadon: 1,129 votes | 23.55 percent
Daniel J Daly: 656 votes | 13.68 percent
Jonathan Lamar Allen: 456 votes |9.51 percent
Brandon David Bowser: 763 votes | 15.92 percent
Write-in: 3 votes | 0.06 percent