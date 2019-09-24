fb-pixel

Boston voters cast their ballots Tuesday in what looked to be a low-turnout preliminary election for City Council candidates.

Voters winnowed down 15 candidates running for at-large councilor seats to eight finalists for the city’s Nov. 5 municipal election; in contested races for seats in districts 5, 7, 8, and 9, the top two finishers in each race Tuesday will appear on the November ballot.

Here are the unofficial results. Candidates are listed as they appeared on the ballot.

City Councillor at Large:

Erin J Murphy: 9,385 votes | 6.84 percent

Michelle Wu: 26,622 votes | 19.41 percent

Priscilla E Flint-Banks: 4,094 votes | 2.98 percent

Althea Garrison: 9,720 votes | 7.09 percent

Martin Marty Keogh: 6,246 votes | 4.55 percent

Alejandra Nicole St. Guillen: 11,910 votes | 8.68 percent

Michel Denis: 2,108 votes | 1.54 percent

Annissa Essaibi George: 18,993 votes | 13.85 percent

Jeffrey Michael Ross: 5,078 votes | 3.70 percent

Domingos Darosa: 2,840 votes | 2.07 percent

Michael F Flaherty: 18,766 votes | 13.68 percent

Herb Alexander Lozano: 1,510 votes | 1.10 percent

William A King: 1,809 votes | 1.32 percent

David Halbert: 6,534 votes | 4.76 percent

Julia Mejia: 10,799 votes | 7.87 percent

Write-in: 766 votes | 0.56 percent

District 5:

Justin Matthew Murad: 154 votes | 2.04 percent

Cecily Leticia Graham: 399 votes | 5.28 percent

Alkia T Powell: 572 votes | 7.56 percent

Yves Mary Jean: 123 votes | 1.63 percent

Ricardo Arroyo: 2,235 votes | 29.56 percent

Jean-Cleaude Sanon: 1,156 votes | 15.29 percent

Mimi E Turchinetz: 1,098 votes | 14.52 percent

Maria Esdale Farrell: 1,813 votes | 23.98 percent

Write-in: 12 votes | 0.16 percent

District 7:

Valerie Hope Ruse: 381 votes | 12.42 percent

Kim Janey: 2,145 votes | 69.94 percent

Roy Owens Sr.: 517 votes | 16.86 percent

Write-in: 24 votes | 0.78 percent

District 8:

Jennifer Ann Nassour: 740 votes | 18.35 percent

Helene Vincent: 587 votes | 14.55 percent

Priscilla Kenzie Bok: 2,032 votes | 50.38 percent

Montez David Haywood: 149 votes | 3.69 percent

Kristen Mobilia: 511 votes | 12.67 percent

Write-in: 14 | 0.35 percent

District 9:

Craig R Cashman: 1,218 votes | 25.41 percent

Lee Nave Jr.: 466 votes | 9.72 percent

Amanda Gail Smart: 103 votes | 2.15 percent

Liz A Breadon: 1,129 votes | 23.55 percent

Daniel J Daly: 656 votes | 13.68 percent

Jonathan Lamar Allen: 456 votes |9.51 percent

Brandon David Bowser: 763 votes | 15.92 percent

Write-in: 3 votes | 0.06 percent