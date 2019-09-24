Late Monday, an influential group of freshmen Democrats who served in the military and national security before winning office said Trump’s actions cut to the core of the country’s defenses. Their views, as centrist lawmakers from previously Republican-held districts where Trump has been popular, carry a lot of weight because Democratic party leaders wanted to protect their reelection prospects. The freshmen wrote in an op-ed piece that if the allegations against Trump are true, “we believe these actions represent an impeachable offense.”

The momentum for impeachment is building in Washington . Here, compiled from Globe wire services and major media reports, are some of the latest developments that suggest Democrats in the House, galvanized by the Ukraine scandal, are edging toward impeachment proceedings against Republican President Donald J. Trump.

More than a dozen Democrats in total have stepped forward since Monday to support moving toward impeachment. The Washington Post counted 153 Democrats as of Tuesday afternoon who at least supported an impeachment inquiry.

US Representative John Lewis, the civil rights icon who is an ally of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, said Tuesday in a speech on the House floor, “I believe, I truly believe, the time to begin impeachment proceedings against this president has come. To delay, or to do otherwise, would betray the foundation of our democracy.”

US Representative Rosa DeLauro, another Pelosi ally, said in a lengthy statement last night that Trump’s “reckless abuse of power” is a “turning point.” She explained that her thinking had changed and impeachment “may be the only recourse Congress has” to hold Trump accountable. “Congress must meet this pivotal moment in our nation’s history with decisive action,” she wrote.

What to watch for

Democrats are heading into a pivotal closed-door meeting with Pelosi, who has resisted calls for impeachment and stuck with her position that Congress not start formal proceedings unless the American public demands it. She’ll meet with six committee chairmen leading Trump probes, then the entire Democratic caucus. She is expected to speak afterward. “I’ll be making my statement later today,” she said.

Pelosi planned to announce a formal impeachment inquiry, The Washington Post reported in a breaking story, citing sources.

Former vice president Joe Biden, the leading candidate in national polls for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020, is expected to call Tuesday afternoon for impeachment if the president continues to stonewall Congress’s investigation into the Trump-Ukraine scandal, the Washington Post reports.

The Ukraine scandal centers around whether Trump improperly used his office to pressure the Ukrainian president to investigate potential election rival Biden’s family. The administration is withholding from Congress a whistleblower complaint at least partly related to that matter. Seeking to calm the uproar, Trump said Tuesday that on Wednesday he would release a transcript of a phone call he had with the Ukrainian president.

Thursday will bring another development. Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire will testify Thursday before the House Intelligence Committee. He’s been given a deadline of Thursday to turn over the complaint or risk reprisal. He’ll be in a tough position — at the center of a brewing political firestorm in Washington.

Material from Globe wire services was used in this report.