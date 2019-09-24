Three men were arrested after they allegedly refused to leave the Foxy Lady club in Brockton early Sunday morning, police said.
The incident began around 1 a.m. when an employee told Sean Wallace, 21, of Abington, that he couldn’t enter the gentlemen’s club at 265 North Pearl St. because he was unsteady on his feet and already had enough to drink for the night, according to a statement from the Brockton Police Department.
Two men who were with Wallace then allegedly began to argue with the police officer on detail, police said.
“The officer ordered all three males to leave or face arrest,” police said in the statement. “Police gave them several chances to avoid arrest, but the men continued to defy club and police orders to leave the premises. They also caused a disturbance by arguing with other patrons.”
Police said Wallace “got into into a fighting stance” and refused to put his hands behind his back so officers could handcuff him.
Wallace, along with Ryan Paris, 21, of Hull, and Daniel Malone, 21, of Abington, were arrested and charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct. Wallace was also charged with resisting arrest.
