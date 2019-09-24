Three men were arrested after they allegedly refused to leave the Foxy Lady club in Brockton early Sunday morning, police said.

The incident began around 1 a.m. when an employee told Sean Wallace, 21, of Abington, that he couldn’t enter the gentlemen’s club at 265 North Pearl St. because he was unsteady on his feet and already had enough to drink for the night, according to a statement from the Brockton Police Department.

Two men who were with Wallace then allegedly began to argue with the police officer on detail, police said.