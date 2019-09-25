A Wayland athlete who hasn’t let a traumatic brain injury stop her from playing the sports she loves was surprised Wednesday morning with a new handcycle and a visit from a US Paralympian.

At 12 years old, Marina Shelton, now 26, was on track to become a competitive skater, just like her siblings. Her mom owned a dance studio, and she loved to dance and run, Ross Lilley, executive director of AccesSportAmerica, said. Then, she suffered a traumatic brain injury while horseback riding that resulted in the loss of mobility in her legs.

But, less than a year after her accident, Shelton found AccesSportAmerica and began to play sports again. ASA is an organization that helps children and adults of all disabilities to engage in high performance sports, according to their website.