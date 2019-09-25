A Chelsea man was found guilty of first-degree murder Wednesday for fatally shooting two brothers in Lowell five years ago, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a statement.
Dara Poum, 33, entered an Andrew Street apartment in August ,2014 to threaten a female occupant, which resulted in an altercation with one of the male victims, according to the statement.
Poum shot Keith Callahan, 35, and Joseph Callahan, 29, of Lowell, before fleeing their apartment, the statement said. The Callahan brothers were the sons of a retired Lowell police sergeant, according to previous Globe reporting.
Poum hid the firearm in a garden behind his girlfriend’s father’s home, two doors down from the Callahan’s apartment. He also hid sneakers splattered with Keith’s blood at a residence in Chelsea, the statement said.
Authorities located the gun and the sneakers, along with a cigarette butt with Poum’s DNA at the scene of the crime, the statement said.
Poum was arrested on an unrelated warrant in 2014. A sentencing date has not been scheduled, the statement said.
