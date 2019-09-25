The council’s civil complaint was filed in Bristol Superior Court, seeking “a permanent injunction against the defendant [Correia] to prohibit him from occupying and exercising the authorities of the office of the Mayor until such time as the Council deems him capable of fulfilling the duties of the office and takes a vote reinstituting the defendant to his former position.”

The Fall River City Council on Tuesday stepped up its effort to boot Mayor Jasiel F. Correia II from office, filing a lawsuit seeking to enforce the council’s vote earlier this month to temporarily relieve Correia of his duties while his criminal case is pending.

Correia couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

The 27-year-old mayor -- once considered a rising star in state politics with charisma, tech know-how and a winning smile -- finds himself mired in scandal in the wake of bombshell federal indictments charging him with an array of crimes including extorting pot vendors.

Correia has denied wrongdoing, dismissing the allegations as “totally made up” and “based on a lot of hearsay statements from people who were in trouble themselves.”

He also flouted a City Council vote earlier this month, by an 8-1 margin, to relieve him of his duties while the criminal case is pending. The council also passed a motion that Correia should vacate his office by 5 p.m. on Sept. 13, a deadline that came and went with the defiant Democrat remaining on the job.

Correia told the Globe shortly after the council vote that its resolution “does not have any binding power behind it,” adding that the city charter spells out how a sitting mayor can be removed, but only for a criminal conviction. The charter is silent, Correia said, on removing a mayor who’s merely been accused of a crime.

And Joseph I. Macy, Fall River’s corporation counsel, had suggested the council’s vote would not be legally binding. In a Sept. 9 letter to the mayor and council president, Macy wrote: “There is no explicit provision in the Charter that the contemplated vote ‘ipso facto’ relieves the Mayor of his duties.”

Not so, according to the civil complaint the council filed Tuesday.

In the filing, the panel highlighted a provision of the charter that allows for the council president to assume the role of acting mayor in the event the sitting mayor is temporarily unable to perform his or her duties “by reason of sickness or other cause.”

“In this case,” the lawsuit says, “it is axiomatic that the serious nature of the pending criminal indictments against the defendant” will affect “his ability to function as Mayor, including, but not limited to, such conditions of his pre-trial release that severely limit his ability to travel and communicate with certain former and current City employees.”

A hearing on the lawsuit is slated for Oct. 1.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.