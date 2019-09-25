“This has been a new experience for us here at the Boston Fire Department,” he said. “We actually had a recruit class go through and there were actually no members of the Boston Fire Department. And I have to tell you, it was a huge success.”

For 10 weeks, 47 recruits trained at the Boston Fire Department Training Academy at Moon Island in Quincy. Metro Fire, an association of 35 fire departments in the metro Boston area, created the regional academy to combat the 9-month backlog at the state fire academy, Boston Fire Commissioner Joseph E. Finn said in a speech.

Recruits from 14 fire departments around Boston officially became firefighters Wednesday morning during a ceremony for the first Regional Metro Fire Recruit Academy graduating class.

Firefighters from Belmont, Braintree, Burlington, Cambridge, Chelsea, Medford, Milton, Needham, Newton, Stoneham, Waltham, Watertown, Weymouth, and Winthrop all trained together.

Craig Buckley, 29, a graduate who joined the Newton Fire Department, said that working closely with the surrounding departments was valuable to his training.

“We all came together. We had to work with each other, we didn’t just work for our cities and towns, he said. “I think it was a great experience, because once we get out there we’re going to be working with the surrounding cities and towns as well.”

Family and friends gathered in Florian Hall in Dorchester Wednesday to see their loved ones become firefighters. Many of the graduates were joining relatives already in the department, and eight firefighters received their graduating pins from their fathers. Others were pinned by their cousin, brother, and stepfather.

“It’s a big day, very emotional,” Sheri Farnum, the mother of new Cambridge firefighter Sheldon Farnum, said. “He worked extremely hard, and in the process we lost my mom which made it all the more bittersweet. We are all really proud of him.”

