Astronaut Jessica Meir, a native of Caribou, Maine, will become the first woman from her state to reach space when her crew lifts off Wednesday morning, according to NASA and US Senator Susan Collins.

“Today, @Astro_Jessica will not only fulfill her lifelong dream of going to space, but will make history as the first woman from Maine to reach orbit,” Collins tweeted. “Jessica is from my hometown of Caribou, and the city, The County, and the entire state are so proud of her accomplishment.”

Advertisement

NASA tweeted, too.

“It’s launch day!,” the agency wrote shortly after 8 a.m. “Three space travelers, including @Astro_Jessica [Meir], cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka & spaceflight participant Hazzaa Ali Almansoori, are set to leave Earthfor a journey to the @Space_Station.”

You can watch the historic launch here.

In a separate statement released Friday, NASA provided more details of the launch.

“A multinational crew, including NASA astronaut Jessica Meir and the first space traveler from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is scheduled to launch to the International Space Station Wednesday, Sept. 25,” the statement said. “NASA Television and the agency’s website will provide live coverage of the crew’s launch and arrival.”

Meir, the statement said, along with “Oleg Skripochka of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, and Hazzaa Ali Almansoori from the UAE are set to launch at 9:57 a.m. EDT (6:57 p.m. Kazakhstan time) from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan aboard the Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft. The four-orbit, six-hour journey will be the third spaceflight for Skripochka and the first for Meir and Almansoori. Almansoori is flying on an eight-day mission as a spaceflight participant under a contract between the UAE and Roscosmos. The new crew members will dock to the station’s Zvezda service module at 3:45 p.m.”

Advertisement

About two hours later, NASA said, “hatches between the Soyuz and the station will open and the new residents will be greeted by station commander Alexey Ovchinin of Roscosmos (the Russian space agency), NASA astronauts Christina Koch, Nick Hague and Andrew Morgan, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Luca Parmitano, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov.”

The launch means it’s about to get a little more crowded in space, at least temporarily.

“Their arrival will increase the orbiting laboratory’s population to nine people until Oct. 3, when Hague and Ovchinin, who are completing a mission of more than 200 days, will return to Earth with Almansoori on the Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft,” the statement said. “Meir and Skripochka will spend more than six months on the station.”

The crew will be busy up there, continuing work on “hundreds of experiments in biology, biotechnology, physical science and Earth science aboard humanity’s only permanently occupied microgravity laboratory,” NASA said.

Meir on Saturday tweeted that she was ready to get started.

“Quite an unreal feeling to gaze up at the actual @roscosmos #Soyuz engines that will ferry us to space,” she wrote over the weekend. “ ... T-4 days to launch!”

Meir will be talking with people at Caribou High School Oct. 29 live from the International Space Station, said Christina Kane-Gibson the city’s events and marketing director.

Kane-Gibson, who went to high school with Meir, said Caribou is “abuzz” with excitement over the launch.

Advertisement

“Her yearbook quote said to take a spacewalk was her future goal, so for us, it’s showing people you can reach your goal. Look how hard she’s worked and how far she’s come. She’s showing these kids they can do it, too,” Kane-Gibson said.

Meir is in Kazakhstan ahead of the launch. She is with her family and her childhood best friend, Erin Umphrey, Kane-Gibson said.

“She was a very intelligent, fun-loving, good friend to my daughter, and a great student. She wanted to be an astronaut since she was in first grade or preschool. She used to draw pictures of spacecraft,” said Mary Umphrey, Erin’s mother.

Globe Correspondent Alyssa Lukpat contributed to this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.