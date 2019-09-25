Only 11 percent of voters headed to the polls Tuesday for the preliminary, a low turnout that drew comparisons to the 14 percent turnout the city saw for a final election in November 2015. But political analysts and candidates said that interest in the race is only bound to grow with a winnowed field leading up to the final election, fueled by three competitive district council races.

The shortened list of City Council candidates who emerged Tuesday from the first at-large preliminary race since 2013 said they will double down on get-out-the-vote efforts, hoping to build up excitement in the six weeks leading up to the Nov. 5 final election.

Advertisement

“You had these intense district numbers that pumped the numbers up a bit,” said Larry DiCara, a former councilor and longtime city politics observer, adding that the at-large contest “could become a real race.”

City Councilor Michelle Wu, who has placed first in the last two elections for an at-large seat, said that growing interest in local politics – spurred in large part by the political turmoil that has taken hold at the national level – has brought new energy to the municipal races, to the point that such a crowded field of candidates forced a preliminary election, to winnow down the finalists to eight. Even with the low turnout, she said, voter interest will deepen as voters get closer to November and candidates have more intimidate opportunities to engage with voters.

“There was so much engagement at the polls this year, more than previous election cycles, people were really energized about the potential for a council that would be very active and aspirational and bold,” said Wu. “The fact that there was a preliminary was only because a large field of talented, diverse candidates came out, wanted to get involved in the process, ran campaign that engaged communities, talked about issues. So I think it bodes well for turnout in November.”

Advertisement

In addition to the at-large race, voters also advanced two finalists for each of the four contested district council seats, out of a field of two dozen.

With 15 names on the at-large ballot, the low voter turnout citywide gave the incumbents the upper hand over newcomers who have worked over the last year to raise campaign funds and build their own name brand.

The council’s three established incumbents — Wu, Annissa Essaibi-George, and Michael Flaherty — took the top three slots claiming a place on the Nov. 5 election.

The fourth incumbent, Councilor Althea Garrison, also secured a chance to win the seat on her own. She had been appointed in January to succeed US Representative Ayanna Pressley, following Pressley’s election to Congress. Garrison placed a distant fifth in the 2017 election, with less than 7 percent of the vote; by city law, the next-place finisher is allowed to fill a vacancy by default.

But Garrison, whose conservative voice makes her a minority on the council and in city politics, placed sixth on Tuesday, over candidates with more endorsements and campaign funds, a success that she attributed to her year’s work on the council.

“It makes it easier. I’m getting a lot of phone calls. People want to help out,” she said. Garrison acknowledged that the fourth-place finisher Tuesday, political newcomer Alejandra St. Guillen, still won more than 2,100 votes than she did, but she said she could make up the ground by Nov. 5.

Advertisement

“I feel great, I feel I will overcome the obstacles like I always do,” she said.

Newcomers Julia Mejia, a community organizer who placed fifth, and Erin Murphy, a teacher who placed seventh, will also advance.

Eighth-place finisher David Halbert, a first-time candidate who has experience in politics, said he, too, was looking forward to a get-out-the vote drive.

Halbert, who has worked for two city councilors and former governor Deval Patrick, had raised thousands of dollars in campaign cash and earned endorsements from politically progressive groups across the city. But still, he said any hopeful has to compete with a crowded field of candidates, including established incumbents.

He said he was looking to engage voters in Allston and Brighton, where neighborhood development and a competitive district race helped drive out voters. He also wants to help boost voter turnout in the Blue Hill Corridor, by encouraging voters to embrace his campaign.

“The field throughout the race is probably one of the strongest we’ve seen,” he said. But, “We know what sets us apart as a campaign, I know what sets me apart as a candidate.”

Milton J. Valencia can be reached at milton.valencia@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @miltonvalencia.