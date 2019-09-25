A man and a woman were fatally shot outside a shopping mall in Concord, N.H., authorities said Wednesday night.
Concord police responded to Steeplegate Mall, and the incident was contained to that site, the state attorney general’s office said in a press release.
“All individuals involved have been identified,” officials said in the release. “Further, there does not appear to be any threat to the public.”
The identities of the two victims are being withheld until next of kin are notified, the statement said.
The investigation is ongoing.
No further information was available late Wednesday night.
Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.
