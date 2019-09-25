“Officers assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) heard multiple shots being fired in the area of Chinatown Gateway Park between Hudson Street and Beach Street,” the statement said.

Officers heard gunshots in Chinatown early Saturday, Boston police said in a statement. Police arrested John McGee of Quincy at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday near 75 Centre St. in Dorchester in connection with the shooting.

Police responded to the area of 19 Edinboro St., the statement said.

“[Officers] observed a group of individuals taking cover behind a parked motor vehicle, none of whom were injured. Officers searched the area for the suspect to no avail,” the statement said.

McGee was arrested in Dorchester Tuesday after a police investigation, police said.

McGee was set to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on seven counts of assault by means of a dangerous weapon as well as charges of unlawful possession of a firearm: subsequent offense, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and unlawful possession of ammunition: subsequent offense, police said.

