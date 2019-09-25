“Firefighters from Norton, Easton, and Foxborough are working hard to knock down the fire at #CananFuels. Every employee and customer is accounted for. MFD attended to one injured party who was transported by MedFlight,” the tweet said.

The man was injured when a fire broke out at Canaan Fuels, a gas station at 157 Pratt St., according to a tweet from Mansfield police at 1:46 p.m. and a witness.

A massive fire broke out at a Mansfield gas station Wednesday afternoon, leaving one man with serious burns who had to be airlifted to a hospital for treatment, Mansfield police said.

Mansfield Police Chief Ronald Sellon asked people in a tweet at 12:56 p.m. to “avoid the Pratt Street (route 106) and Hope Street intersection and area as we manage a fire at #CanaanFuels gas station.”

“Fire is knocked down with some hot spots to contend with. Hope St. and 106 remain closed for at least another hour,” police said in another tweet at 1:47 p.m.

A Mansfield Fire Department dispatcher said the scene was still active at 2:05 p.m.

Shannon Adams, a witness, saw a man on fire at the gas station. He would have died if the owner of the station had not helped him, Adams said.

“The owner of the gas station, Mike, ran in and got a fire extinguisher and he put the fire out. The man was on fire from his boxers to his chest. They got all of his clothes off of him. He rolled over to his hands and knees and he was crawling and he was just burnt everywhere,” Adams told reporters at the scene.

