“While speaking with the suspect, officers were approached by a witness who stated the male had entered a store in the area and threatened the clerk. The male stated he had been in possession of a BB gun while filming a ‘movie scene’ on an MBTA bus before passing it off to a female,” the statement said.

Willie Hamilton of Hyde Park and Sheryle Moody of Dorchester were arrested near 500 River St. after 6:30 p.m., Boston police said in a statement. Officers responded to the area when they got reports of a person with a gun and found that Hamilton matched the suspect’s description.

A 44-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman were arrested in Mattapan Tuesday night after the man allegedly threatened a store clerk and bus riders with a gun and the woman then threw the gun away, Boston police said.

Moody arrived at the scene and told officers she gave the gun to a friend, police said. She then told a different story.

“The female stated the male suspect had been engaged in a verbal altercation with two females while on the MBTA bus. The female further stated the male then pulled out the firearm and pointed it at the women before hiding it in the female’s purse,” the statement said.

Moody told officers she put the gun in a “trash barrel” on Blue Hill Avenue, police said. She said a coworker took the gun out of the trash and fled.

“Officers searched the area for the female’s coworker to no avail,” the statement said.

Hamilton and Moody were arrested and were to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court, police said. Moody was charged with carrying a firearm without a license and accessory after the fact. Hamilton was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, and drinking in public.

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.