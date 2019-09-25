Another Massachusetts resident with Eastern equine encephalitis has died, marking the fourth EEE death in the state this year, and public health officials announced Wednesday the 11th human case of the mosquito-borne illness in the state.

According to the state’s Department of Public Health, laboratory testing confirmed the 11th EEE case in Massachusetts this year, a man in his 70s from Worcester County. That case prompted the EEE risk in Auburn, Charlton, Dudley, Leicester, Southbridge, and Spencer to be elevated to high, authorities said.

The agency has also been recently notified by a hospital of an EEE death of an Essex County resident.