The 40-year Hyde Park resident came to Boston from Florida when she graduated from high school and got her first job at a telephone company.

Patricia Odom, 68, a retired special needs teacher for the Boston Public Schools, never thought when she was young that she’d join the military, let alone become the Massachusetts Army National Guard’s first black female recruiter, recognized this year by the governor and mayor of Boston.

As the years went on, Odom decided that she wanted to join the military and in 1976 she joined the Army.

Advertisement

After serving for eight years and becoming a Massachusetts Army National Guard recruiter, she enrolled in Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy where she earned a master’s degree in teaching children with special needs. She then became a Boston Public Schools special needs teacher for nearly two decades before retiring in 2006 .

Metro Minute spoke to Odom recently about her experience in the military and the obstacles she overcame. Comments are edited for length and clarity.

What made you join the military?

I am a retired Boston Public Schools special needs teacher. Before that, I went into the military. It was a tragedy that took me there. I lost my husband after less than two years of marriage. He suddenly died, and I felt I had to get away and start a new life.

What were some challenges you faced when trying to become a recruiter?

Maybe a month after applying for the [recruiter] job [in late 1978], and I got called in for an interview. There were all these high-ranking military people there interviewing me. When they saw me, they said, ‘Oh, no, not a woman. This is a man’s job.’ I had been told that many times in the military. And I said to them, give me an opportunity, I’ll show you what I can do. I was determined to let them know that I was qualified, certified. . . . In fact, I felt I could work much better than a man. As it turns out, I was hired for the job. I became one of the top recruiters in the Massachusetts area.

Advertisement

Given the intersectionalities of your identity, why do you think it’s important for the US military to have had you as a recruiter?

To show that people of color can do a job. That woman of color and women in general have a lot of strength and a lot to say. Of course for me, I was my own champion. And I always felt like being a female, you have to champion yourself to be the best that you can be. It’s important to know that in any race, you can’t give up. Don’t let people tell you what you can’t do. You have a mind, you can do the job, focus, and you can get it done. And that’s important in any race.

Do you have any advice for individuals, especially for women and women of color, going into fields where they don’t see people who look like them?

Go in and learn all you can learn. Go in with an open mind. It might be the best job you’ve ever done in your life. And for myself, had I listened to the high-ranking officer who said this isn’t a woman’s job, had I stepped out of there, I would have never gotten experience at being the first female black recruiter to ever take on that assignment. And I’m glad I stayed there and stood my ground to prove a point we can do whatever we want to do if we just stay focused and keep our minds together.

Advertisement

Maysoon Khan can be reached at maysoon.khan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maysoonkhann.