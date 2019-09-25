Police identified her only with her first name, Janet. She was reported missing from her home on Conservation Drive around 4:20 p.m., police said in a statement. She suffers from memory loss and had just started taking a new medication.

A missing 97-year-old Yarmouth woman was found asleep on a driveway Tuesday night after an extensive five-hour search, Yarmouth police said.

“The woman was located asleep on the ground in the driveway of Fiddler’s Green Plaza at 700 Route 6A by local Yarmouthport residents Ben Grew and Shawn Rupani at 9:10 p.m.,” the statement said.

Police had launched a extensive effort to find Janet, the statement said. A number of town and state first responders joined the search: Yarmouth firefighters, Massachusetts State Police including a State Police helicopter, the Yarmouth Division of Natural Resources, and a search and rescue team from the Cape and Islands.

Advertisement

Searchers broke into three-person teams, police said. Officials deployed a helicopter, drone, golf carts, and all-terrain vehicles before they found their first clue.

“It was not unusual for her to go on walks for exercise assisted by a walker which was subsequently found in the wooded area of a driveway on Hockanom Road,” the statement said.

After Janet was found, she was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. She was released at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

“The Yarmouth Police Department thanks everyone involved in this successful effort and commends Mr. Grew and Mr. Rupani for their vigilance and support,” the statement said.

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.