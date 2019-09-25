More than 24,000 charges from more than 16,000 cases in Massachusetts have been dismissed because they were tainted by the misconduct of a former state drug lab chemist, according to a new report. “The Probation Department ensured that all defendants’ records were updated to reflect the dismissals,” read the report of the special master filed Monday with the state Supreme Judicial Court. The court had appointed a special master to help a judge in “the dismissal of certain convictions” that were tainted by former chemist Sonja Farak’s misconduct, according to the filing. Matthew Segal, legal director at the ACLU of Massachusetts, hailed the dismissals as a “historic victory for thousands of people who were deeply harmed by our criminal legal system.” The ACLU was among those to bring a court case calling for the dismissal of convictions, arguing that Farak had used drugs that she stole or manufactured in the Amherst lab for nearly nine years. Farak pleaded guilty to stealing drugs from the crime lab in 2014. She was sentenced to 18 months behind bars.

Boston

House approves campaign finance bill

A bill overhauling campaign finance rules for legislative candidates passed the House by a vote of 121-35 on Tuesday over the objection of Republicans and a small number of Democrats who saw the move as a “power play” by leaders to further limit the influence of Republicans on Beacon Hill. While many Republicans cheered the proposed switch to a reporting system that would require more frequent disclosures of campaign fundraising and spending, GOP leaders objected to changes in the way the director of the Office of Campaign and Political Finance is chosen. The bill would create a new commission in charge of hiring the director of OCPF that would no longer include the chairs of the Democratic and Republican parties. House Speaker Robert DeLeo and other supporters said the change would prevent a situation like the one occurring in Washington, D.C., where the Federal Elections Commission has too few members to conduct business. Critics, however, said the reform had the potential to silence Republicans, with no guarantee that anyone in charge of hiring the state’s top campaign finance regulator was a member of the state’s second largest political party. (SHNS)

Concord, N.H.

VA pushes to dismiss lawsuit over Bible

Lawyers for New Hampshire’s veterans hospital say a lawsuit over the display of a Bible there should be dismissed because the Air Force veteran who filed it isn’t harmed. Justice Department attorney Cristen Handley told a federal judge Wednesday that James Chamberlain acknowledged he was Christian and wasn’t offended by the display at a table honoring missing veterans and POWs. Chamberlain said the Bible’s inclusion is in violation of the Constitution, which prohibits discrimination of anyone based on their religious beliefs. His lawyer, Lawrence Vogelman, argued his client’s religion shouldn’t matter in the case. The display is at the entranceway of the Manchester VA Medical Center. It was sponsored by a veterans group called the Northeast POW/MIA Network. (AP)