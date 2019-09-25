Interstate 395 northbound in Webster remains partially closed as crews work to clean up the lumber, soil, and fuel spill left by a tractor-trailer rollover that occurred early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Webster fire responded to the crash near Exit 1 at 3:20 a.m. The driver of the tractor-trailer was trapped in the truck when they arrived, but firefighters were able to cut a hole in the roof of the truck to free him, the department said on Facebook.

The driver was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester with non-life-threatening injuries, State Police said in a tweet.