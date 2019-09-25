Interstate 395 northbound in Webster remains partially closed as crews work to clean up the lumber, soil, and fuel spill left by a tractor-trailer rollover that occurred early Wednesday morning, officials said.
Webster fire responded to the crash near Exit 1 at 3:20 a.m. The driver of the tractor-trailer was trapped in the truck when they arrived, but firefighters were able to cut a hole in the roof of the truck to free him, the department said on Facebook.
The driver was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester with non-life-threatening injuries, State Police said in a tweet.
The crash closed all of I-395 northbound until the right lane was reopened at 1:30 p.m., State Police said. The cleanup was ongoing with only the right lane open at 5:30 p.m., Lieutenant Tom Ryan, a State Police spokesman, said.
“It’s still kind of a mess down there,” he said.
The lumber that the tractor-trailer was carrying had to be removed from the highway, and the Department of Environmental Protection was at the scene to oversee the removal of the fuel spill and soil, State Police said in a Tweet.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, Ryan said.
