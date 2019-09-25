Authorities in New Hampshire are investigating the death of a 23-month-old child in Loudon.
Loudon police responded to a report of a dead child at a home on School Street in Loudon shortly before 3:50 a.m. Wednesday, according to New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald’s office.
There, they found the child , who was pronounced dead at the scene.
A medical examiner has completed an autopsy of the child, officials said.
The child’s name and cause and manner of death are “being withheld pending further investigation,” the attorney general’s office said Wednesday night.
