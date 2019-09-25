A person was pulled from a 3-alarm house fire in Brimfield and taken to the hospital Wednesday evening, according to the state fire marshal’s office.
The person’s condition was not known.
The fire broke out at a single family home at 35 Oakwood Road, Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the fire marshal’s office, said in an e-mail.
It was unclear what time the fire was reported.
State Police assigned to the fire marshal’s office responded to the scene to assist Brimfield police and fire with their investigation, she said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.
