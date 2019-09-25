In a statement, police confirmed the driver had been found and said the probe remains active. No charges were announced, and the man’s name wasn’t disclosed.

Randolph police have located a suspicious van driver who allegedly pulled up next to young children in that town and offered them candy before a witness intervened, authorities said Wednesday.

“Randolph Police officers received a report of a suspicious brown van that had stopped on South Man Street near Sam’s Gas & Auto Repair,” the statement said. “The driver stopped in traffic and allegedly held out his arm with two lollipops in his hand, offering them to a group of children nearby. The citizen who reported the incident yelled to the children not to take the candy, and the driver left the area. The children also left the area.”

The reporting party provided the van’s full license plate number to police, who were “able to identify, locate and question the driver, however the investigation remains on going,” the statement said.

Randolph police Chief William Pace is seeking the public’s help as the investigation continues.

“Chief Pace is asking the parents of any school-age children who may have been approached by this suspicious driver to please come forward and contact the Randolph Police Department,” the statement said. “The reporting party indicated that the child she saw approached by the van driver was between 7-9 years old.”

The statement also quoted Pace directly.

“We are actively investigating this incident to determined exactly what transpired,” Pace said. “We are asking parents to please have a discussion with your children, and please come forward if your child saw or heard anything or was approached by this suspicious driver.”

