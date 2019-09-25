In a statement, the T said efforts “to restore the signal system between JFK/UMass and North Quincy, which were completed this past weekend, were followed by several days of operational testing. As with the restoration of previous segments of the signal system, operational testing ensures the system is properly functioning and can be monitored and controlled by the MBTA’s Operations Control Center.”

That’s according to the MBTA, which on Wednesday announced the “completion of all Red Line signal repair efforts, resulting in the restoration of regularly scheduled Red Line service,” following the disastrous June derailment that disrupted service on the line for months.

It was welcome news to MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak.

“While I’m pleased Red Line service has been restored, this event underscores the level of urgency we need to continue to build a better T,” Poftak said in the agency’s release. “I want to express my deepest gratitude to our customers for their patience while restoration work took place. I also want to thank our entire workforce and contractors for their efforts to work seven days a week to restore the system to normal.”

Wednesday’s development followed an announcement from the T earlier this month that derailment of a Red Line train in June that disrupted life for thousands of commuters on the region’s busiest subway line was caused by a broken axle.

The fracture — on the front axle of the third car — derailed the Red Line train on the morning of June 11 near the JFK-UMass Station.

No one was injured, but the train smashed into equipment sheds that house electronic signals and switches, forcing the T to run trains at reduced speeds while workers managed train traffic manually.

The slowdown — coming just before the T increased fares on July 1 — inflamed public frustration with the region’s aging system.

To prevent future derailments, T deputy GM Jeffrey D. Gonneville told reporters on Sept. 16, officials are inspecting the ground brushes and ground rings on every subway car in the T fleet and toughening maintenance rules for those two pieces.

The new rules will require subway cars to be taken out of service and immediately repaired if their ground rings have pits of 1/16th of an inch or more, he said.

The T will also require inspections of ground rings when Red Line trains come in for regularly scheduled maintenance every 8,500 miles, or approximately every three months, Gonneville said. Those checks have typically focused more on the ground brushes, he said.

The Red Line train that derailed was among the oldest in the fleet, dating to 1969. The axle itself was installed in 1992, meaning it was still within its useful life, Gonneville said.

The train was inspected in October and December of 2018 and in March and May of 2019. During the December 2018 inspection, T workers noticed that a cover was missing on the assembly that holds the ground brush and ground ring.

Gonneville said the missing cover may have allowed grease, dust, and debris from the tracks to be sucked into the unit, causing pits to form in the ground ring.

But the next two inspections, in March and May, did not uncover any wear and tear on the piece, Gonneville said. Asked why, Gonneville said the inspections typically focus more on checking the ground brushes than the ground rings.

“We know going forward that we have to put a greater level of focus on the ground ring,” he said.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.