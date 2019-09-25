“It changes absolutely nothing,” said Bruce Emerman, 59, an independent voter from Francestown. “All they care about in Washington is power — like do they have it, and can they take it away. Meanwhile they aren’t talking about disabled people, or urban crime, or really anything else they should be talking about to actually help the country.”

A day later in New Hampshire, residents across the political spectrum said the announcement didn’t move the needle.

MILFORD, N.H. — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement Tuesday that the House would move forward with an official impeachment inquiry was treated in Washington as a singular moment that changed everything.

In Nashua, a traditional swing city that saw Democrats in 2018 win all of the city’s 27 State House seats, some Democratic voters were resigned that impeachment won’t do a lot.

“My first response is: so what,” said Jamie Homen, 38, a tech executive from Nashua. “It is important to get the facts out, but there probably aren’t the votes in the Senate to remove him from office, so I doubt it will work out well.”

Keely Travis, 26, who works at a bank in Nashua, said she was just happy Democrats finally got the process started.

“Frankly, I don’t know what took so long. I wanted him gone a long time ago,” said Travis. “But I worry that nothing is really going to happen other than Trump’s base getting more excited.”

Indeed, one Trump supporter, Jim Gagnon, a 56-year-old from Milford, was animated when asked about the House Speaker’s move.

“Pelosi is a joke,” said Gagnon. “She has a vendetta against him. Does it change my mind about Trump? Absolutely not. It’s just a game for these people.”

Both of New Hampshire’s Representatives, Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas, backed beginning impeachment proceedings in July.

