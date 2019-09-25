Registry officials are specifically seeking to add a member of the IG’s staff within the Merit Rating Board, the once-obscure office where officials admitted to having knowingly stopped processing alerts from other states about law-breaking Massachusetts drivers.

A state panel voted Wednesday to make the request of Inspector General Glenn A. Cunha, whose office is charged with preventing and detecting fraud and abuse of taxpayer dollars in state government.

Registry of Motor Vehicles officials are asking the state’s independent watchdog to “embed” a member of his office inside the RMV unit that was at the center of its bureaucratic failures, potentially providing a new layer of oversight in an office that long lacked it.

The lapses only came to light after a West Springfield trucker, whose license should have already been stripped, allegedly hit and killed seven people in a crash in New Hampshire in late June. The revelation ultimately spurred state officials to suspend the licenses of thousands of drivers, some of whom should have been off the road years earlier because of drunken-driving and other serious charges.

“I think it’s really important that we get the oversight and the transparency that the MRB needs,” said acting Registrar Jamey Tesler, the chairman of three-person panel — also known as the Merit Rating Board — which voted Wednesday to make the request.

Adding a member of Cunha’s office, he said, would provide a “layer of audit and scrutiny that we all need to make sure the MRB succeeds.”

Cunha indicated Wednesday that he’s open to the request, noting that he already has a specialized audit team that monitors the RMV’s parent agency, the Department of Transportation.

“The Office of the Inspector General is always open to working with state agencies to improve their operations,” he said in a statement. “We appreciate the confidence the current members of the Merit Rating Board have in our office and look forward to working with them to identify ways we can assist them with reforms.”

Registry officials have said they’ve removed the responsibility of handling the notifications from the Merit Rating Board office, and created a new unit — simply known as the Out-of-State Notifications Processing Unit — to both enter data into drivers’ records and institute sanctions, when necessary.

The Merit Rating Board itself is currently prepping a search for a new director after it fired its former leader, Thomas Bowes, during an Aug. 20 meeting, its first in years.

The hope, according to one board member, is that a member of Cunha’s office could both help ease the transition to a new leader and provide reports to the board about the office’s progress.

Paolo Franzese, who had been working in the state Division of Insurance, is currently serving as interim director on a two-month basis, though board members raised the possibility Wednesday of extending his tenure, depending on how long it takes to find a permanent director.

“We want to have as many independent ways to get information as we can,” said Glenn Kaplan, who is Attorney General Maura Healey’s designee on the board and made the motion for the request. “My thought is that the inspector general’s office plays a role like this in state government. They’ve done it in many different situations. They’re well-versed in how to turn agency problems around.”

The board itself has faced its own scrutiny in the wake of the Registry scandal. Made up of the Registrar, the state’s insurance commissioner, and the attorney general, the Merit Rating Board is designed to oversee the Registry unit of the same name, but it hadn’t met since at least 2015 before it convened last month.

Healey’s office has said that Kaplan was never asked to vote on Bowes’s initial appointment in 2016, nor was he notified of the now-infamous decision to transfer the responsibility of processing out-of-state notifications to Bowes’s staff from another office the same year.

Board members agreed on Wednesday to now meet every two weeks through November, including next on Oct. 9.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.