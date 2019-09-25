New research from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln takes a look at the stress people are suffering because of politics in the Trump era.

The study was conducted in March 2017, just after controversial, divisive President Donald Trump had taken office.

Nearly 40 percent of Americans surveyed said politics was stressing them out, and one in five said they were losing sleep, the university said in a statement. About one in eight said politics had adversely affected their health.

“It became apparent, especially during the 2016 electoral season, that this was a polarized nation, and it was getting even more politically polarized,” Kevin Smith, a political science professor who led the research, said in a statement. “The cost of that polarization to individuals had not fully been accounted for by social scientists or, indeed, health researchers.”

Advertisement

The study was published Wednesday in the journal PLOS One.

“The results suggest that a large number of Americans believe their physical health has been harmed by their exposure to politics and even more report that politics has resulted in emotional costs and lost friendships,” the study abstract said.

“Quite a few of the numbers jumped out at me,” Smith said.

Smith said the survey also found 20 percent of people had damaged friendships because of politics. Four percent of the people in the sample said they had suicidal thoughts because of politics. “That translates into 10 million adults,” he said.

The study, “Friends, relatives, sanity, and health: The costs of politics,” comes during a tumultuous week, with the US House beginning an impeachment inquiry into Trump over whether the Republican tried to pressure the Ukrainian president to investigate Democrat Joe Biden and his son. Trump is running for reelection, guaranteeing he will be on the national stage at least until November 2020, unless he is removed from office, which is viewed as highly unlikely.

Advertisement

Smith said in an e-mail it wasn’t clear whether the stress on Americans today had gone up, down, or stayed the same since 2017.

“It’s possible this just reflects what people were perceiving in the wake of a particularly polarizing election that left nerves raw in certain groups. It’s also possible that these sorts of costs have actually increased, we just don’t know,” he said. “One of the things we’re hoping is that others will follow up so we can get answers to these sorts of questions. One thing’s for sure, if our numbers are even anywhere close to being in the ballpark a lot of people see politics as exacting a pretty hefty toll on their social, psychological and even physical health.”

The overall findings of the new study “are consistent with what we’ve been seeing with our Stress in America survey,” Lynn Bufka, a psychologist and the associate executive director of practice, research and policy at the American Psychological Association, told NPR.

Recognizing the toll politics was taking on people, the American Psychological Association published advice on how to handle political stress in February 2017.

The tips included:

■Cutting back on news intake and limiting social media discussions;

■Avoiding heated political disputes and trying to find commonalities with others;

■Finding meaningful ways to get involved in the community;

Advertisement

■Seeking solace in faith-based and community organizations;

■Engaging in soothing activities like meditation;

■Taking care of yourself through exercise, listening to music, or spending time with friends;

■Avoiding ineffective coping mechanisms like alcohol and substance abuse; and

■If necessary, seeking help from a licensed mental health professional.