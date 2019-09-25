Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni asked that Schara serve a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Gary Schara appeared in Hampden Superior Court Wednesday in Springfield and pleaded guilty to the first degree murder of 24-year-old Lisa Ziegert in 1992.

“He took away a daughter and a sister and a loved one to many,” said Gulluni.

Ziegert, who worked as a teacher’s aide at Agawam Middle School, was last seen alive when she working her second job at a greeting card store in Agawam on April 15, 1992.

Her partially-clothed body was found four days later, on Easter Sunday, in a secluded area off Route 75, just a few miles away from the card shop where Ziegert worked. She was naked from the waist down and had suffered multiple stab wounds, Gulluni said.

Advertisement

Schara was a person of interest in the case but wasn’t arrested until September 2017. Gulluni said Schara confessed to the crime in a handwritten letter to his girlfriend. In the letter, Schara stated that he abducted, raped, and murdered a young woman 25 years ago, and that “it would all end today” either take his own life or “face the music,” Gulluni said in court.

Schara was arrested at Johnson Memorial Hospital in Connecticut after he ingested over-the-counter pain medication in an attempt to commit suicide in September 2017, he said.

Schara’s DNA also matched evidence that was collected from the crime scene, Gulluni said.

Several members of Ziegert’s family read emotional victim impact statements in court Wednesday. They recalled her love of teaching, her cornflower blue eyes, and infectious giggle.

Her mother, Dee Ziegert, presented a photo album to the judge and spoke about the agony that she and her family have endured since her daughter’s death, and the pain of having to see “our beautiful girl in a casket.”

Advertisement

“Our lives changed forever and will never be the same,” she said.

Ziegert recounted the painful moments of when she first learned of her daughter’s disappearance, and having to tell her children.

“This was just the beginning,” she said, her voice wavering. “Easter Sunday we went to mass and prayed and prayed that Lisa would be found alive.”

Ziegert spoke of all the important family occasions that her daughter has missed — weddings, funerals, births of nieces and newphews.

“This is my reality still,” she said. “She is gone. I’ll never hold her, talk to her, laugh with her...”

Ziegert said her daughter was missed by many, including the students that she taught.

“They missed her so much,” she said. “The trauma will be with them forever.”

Ziegert noted that it had been 27 years 5 months and 10 days since Lisa was killed.

“This never gets better,” she said. “One does not get over the death of a child.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.