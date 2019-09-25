But on Wednesday morning police confirmed that was not the case.

Pennsylvania State Police had received information that an unidentified pregnant woman who was found slain in December 1976 may have been named Madelyn “Maggie” Cruz , and she may have lived in Framingham at one point.

A tip that linked the victim of a decades-old unsolved murder in Pennsylvania to Massachusetts did not pan out, according to investigators.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Brian Noll said he spoke to Cruz (whose first name is spelled Madeline, he said) Wednesday morning and “she’s alive and well” and “living a quiet life” in New Jersey.

Noll said Cruz understood how her name became linked to the case, and after speaking with authorities she was ruled out as a potential victim. Which means investigators are back to where they started in their quest to figure out who the pregnant woman was and where she came from.

“Our search continues,” Noll said in a telephone interview Wednesday.

The remains of the unidentified woman were first discovered along the banks of the Lehigh River on Dec. 20, 1976. According to a blog post on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s website, the woman’s body had been dismembered and put into three suitcases that were apparently thrown off the westbound bridge of Interstate 80.

“Authorities say she was violently raped, strangled and shot in the neck after she died,” the blog post said. “She was pregnant, full-term, with a little girl. The fetus was cut from her body and her nose, ears and breasts were removed.”

She had brown hair and brown eyes, and was between 15 and 25 years old, and state investigators referred to her as “Beth Doe.”

Her identity was a mystery, and to this day, the murder remains unsolved.

Noll said anyone who has knowledge of the possible identity of Beth Doe should contact the Pennsylvania State Police at 570-459-3890.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.