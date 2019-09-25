In addition to armed assault with intent to murder, De La Rosa was charged with armed robbery, mayhem, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a press release.

Isaias De La Rosa of Cambridge was indicted last week under the state’s youthful offender law, which allows juveniles ages 14 to 18 to be charged as adults for certain violent crimes.

A 16-year-old boy accused of assaulting and robbing a woman in Cambridge in July was arraigned on a charge of armed assault with intent to murder and other charges in juvenile court Wednesday, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said.

Advertisement

De La Rosa was ordered held without bail, and is due back in court on Oct. 23, according to the release.

On July 13, De La Rosa allegedly followed the woman, who is in her early 30’s, as she walked along Loughrey Walkway from the Kendall Square MBTA station at about 10:40 p.m., prosecutors said.

He was riding a BMX-style bicycle behind her as she talked to someone on her cell phone. He got off the bicycle when she slowed down to let him pass and struck her in the back of the head with an known object, the release said.

The person she was speaking with called police when he heard her scream from the other end of the phone, according to the release. Officers found the woman unconscious with her left eye swollen shut and lacerations to her face, both over her eye and on her forehead.

She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and underwent numerous surgeries, according to the release. She has permanently lost vision in her left eye.

Advertisement

An officer noticed De La Rosa in the area where the assault happened at about 11:45 p.m. and recognized him from surveillance footage, according to the release. He was arrested and arraigned in Cambridge Juvenile Court on July 15, 2019 and indicted as a youthful offender on September 19, according to the release.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.