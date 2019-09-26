“I go to the car behind me. There’s a woman in the back seat holding a baby who appears lifeless to me and she’s crying and she passes the baby to me,” O’Connor said.

Boston Police officers James O’Connor and Arthur Green saved the 6-week old baby around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Waltham and Washington streets, police said. The officers were stopped at a traffic light when the frantic father ran up to Green’s window for help.

Two Boston police officers saved a choking newborn baby boy in the South End Wednesday afternoon, alerted by a distraught parent who pounded on the officers’ cruiser, police said.

Police said the baby was red, sweaty, and unresponsive. The officers were scared, Green said, but their training kicked in.

“I turn him on his side and start doing back massages and thumping his back just to see what’s blocking the baby’s airway. At that point, the baby starts to throw up onto my shirt and starts making some noises,” O’Connor said.

A nurse in a car behind them gave Green a cloth to clear the baby’s airway, police said. Boston EMS then arrived on scene to help the baby, who was breathing and making noises.

The baby was taken to a local hospital. O’Connor met the baby’s family at the hospital because he had accidentally given the mother his radio.

“I retrieved my radio from the baby’s father, who was very grateful for us and told us the baby was going to be OK,” O’Connor said. “He was so happy and he was in great spirits because his child was alive.”

This was Green’s first and O’Connor’s third time saving a choking child, police said.

“I have a 4-month-old at home, so it was a lot more personal for me and, you know, a little bit emotional,” Green said. “To see the relief on the parents’ face when the EMS said that he was going to be okay was a really good feeling.”

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.