Two brothers were sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for beating and killing a man in Lynn with a brick in 2017, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office said.

Werner Garcia Figueroa, 22, and Selvin F. Garcia, 26, were convicted of second-degree murder and assault and battery in Essex County Superior Court in Lawrence after a six-day trial, Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for Blodgett’s office, said in a statement. The brothers were acquitted of armed robbery.

Superior Court Judge Kathe Tuttman sentenced them to life in state prison with the possibility of parole in 20 years, the statement said.