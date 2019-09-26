Two brothers were sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for beating and killing a man in Lynn with a brick in 2017, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office said.
Werner Garcia Figueroa, 22, and Selvin F. Garcia, 26, were convicted of second-degree murder and assault and battery in Essex County Superior Court in Lawrence after a six-day trial, Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for Blodgett’s office, said in a statement. The brothers were acquitted of armed robbery.
Superior Court Judge Kathe Tuttman sentenced them to life in state prison with the possibility of parole in 20 years, the statement said.
Figueroa and Garcia attacked Sergio Sanchez , 39, of Reading, and Antonio Sanchez, now 36, of Lynn, May 14, 2017 outside the Las Vegas Bar Y Restaurante at 22 Munroe St. in Lynn, the district attorney’s office said.
The Sanchez were also siblings and Antonio Sanchez was speaking to a 911 operator as Sergio Sanchez was being attacked, prosecutors said.
“The defendants initially fled and then returned to steal Antonio’s phone and kick Sergio in the head as he lay bleeding on the ground. Lynn police and emergency services responded to the area and found Sergio lying face down and bleeding,” the statement said.
Sergio died of his injuries days later.
