The Markey campaign at the same time released a video rapping Kennedy for trumpeting his own decision earlier this month to forego corporate PAC checks, when the Newton Democrat was raking in money from those entities as recently as June.

Markey’s campaign announced Thursday that the Malden Democrat would no longer accept corporate PAC contributions, a decision Markey made before Kennedy formally entered the race, according to senior campaign director John Walsh.

Two top candidates for Senate are trading accusations over corporate political action committee money as the 2020 battle between Senator Edward J. Markey and Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III starts heating up.

The video shows a clip of Kennedy telling reporters in New Bedford over the weekend that an important area of difference between Markey and himself is “I don’t take corporate PAC money; Senator Markey does.”

The video then goes on to say that Kennedy was taking checks from Corporate PACs as recently as June 30th, the last day covered by federal candidates’ most recent quarterly fundraising filing with the Federal Election Committee. The screen shows a scrolling list on corporate PAC donations to Kennedy in June, citing federal filings.

“Congressman Kennedy is not being straight with the people of Massachusetts about corporate PAC contributions and his accusations in this race. People should take a look at the facts for themselves,” said Walsh.

The Markey campaign says it included corporate PAC contributions to both Kennedy’s campaign and his Leadership PAC, “4MAPAC,” which Kennedy uses to send money to other Democratic candidates.

“Yes, Joe previously accepted corporate PAC money. He took the No Corporate PAC pledge in early September, prior to entering the Senate race, after hearing from voters loud and clear about how important this issue was to them,” said Kennedy campaign spokeswoman Emily Kaufman. “He encourages Sen. Markey to follow his lead and sign the pledge, as well as accept the People’s Pledge to keep all dark money out of the primary race.”

Two days ago, Kennedy called on Markey and the other two candidates in the primary race to sign a so-called People’s Pledge to limit outside political groups from dumping money into what’s shaping up to be a divisive intraparty battle. The Markey campaign says it is considering the proposal.

Kennedy has collected about $75,000 in corporate PAC money this election cycle for his own campaign account, according to MapLight, a non-profit that tracks money in politics.

Markey has taken about $141,000 from corporate PACs since the start of 2019, according to the group.

Kennedy announced September 5 that he would no longer be taking corporate PAC money, following a trend that has swept through Democratic ranks. Dozens of members of Congress have sworn off corporate PAC checks. Within the Massachusetts delegation, Ayanna Pressley, Jim McGovern, and Lori Trahan have taken the pledge.

So have all the Democrats running for the party’s 2020 presidential nomination. Among them, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has gone even further, forswearing private fund-raisers with millionaires that typically fuel campaigns.

At the time of Kennedy’s announcement, the Globe asked Markey’s campaign what his stance was on the issue, but never received an answer, despite follow-up questions. Walsh said the Markey campaign’s silence was because it didn’t want to go public with the decision until it could ensure the new policy had been fully implemented.

Victoria McGrane can be reached at victoria.mcgrane@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @vgmac.