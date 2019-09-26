The operator of a U-Haul truck and trailer drove the vehicle into a State Police cruiser in Sturbridge early Thursday.
The crash occurred at approximately 12:05 a.m. at a road detail on the westbound side of Interstate 84, police said.
State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said preliminary reports indicated that the impact caused the cruiser to roll over, and police and firefighters were able to free the trooper from the struck cruiser.
The trooper who was struck and the driver of the rental truck were both taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester for treatment of injuries “believed to be minor,” Procopio said in a statement.
The right two lanes were closed in the area of the weigh station, and State Police crime scene services troopers were processing the scene, he said.
“The investigation into this crash is ongoing to determine potential charges,” Procopio wrote in an e-mail. “Further updates will be provided when available and appropriate.”
