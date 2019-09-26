The operator of a U-Haul truck and trailer drove the vehicle into a State Police cruiser in Sturbridge early Thursday.

The crash occurred at approximately 12:05 a.m. at a road detail on the westbound side of Interstate 84, police said.

State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said preliminary reports indicated that the impact caused the cruiser to roll over, and police and firefighters were able to free the trooper from the struck cruiser.