Federal agents and Boston police arrested a 26-year-old Roxbury man early Wednesday when they executed a federal search warrant in a home and allegedly found guns, ammunition, and cocaine, police said.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Boston police officers from the Youth Violence Strike Force arrested the unidentified man around 4:59 a.m. at 8 Humboldt Court, according to Officer James Moccia, a spokesman for the Boston Police Department, and a statement from Boston police.

The agents and officers were executing a search warrant from the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts, said Moccia and Matthew O’Shaughnessy, a spokesman for the ATF in Boston. Police and the ATF declined to identify the man or discuss information about the case.