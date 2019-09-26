Mayday is a heart-wrenching and anxiety-driven distress call that is reserved only for when a firefighter’s safety is in imminent danger, Boston Fire Commissioner Joseph E. Finn said. This four-day training taught 32 firefighters how to get out of these scenarios, including how to navigate out from under a collapsed ceiling or headfirst out a window - all in the dark, surrounded by smoke, and with 65 pounds of gear on.

Firefighters from around New England completed a unique and lifesaving training course Thursday on how to escape treacherous situations on the job where they are trapped, in imminent danger, and forced to initiate a mayday call.

Advertisement

Finn said this training, which is not taught in such detail at the academy, is important because mayday calls “happen all too often.”

“There’s enough of them throughout the year. They’re problematic, they’re anxiety-driven,” he said. “I can’t tell you the feeling as a commander when you hear that mayday call ... It’s a heart-wrenching call.”

The training was provided by the International Association of Firefighters at the Boston Fire Department Training Academy on Moon Island in Quincy. The firefighters who volunteered to go through this training will now go back and train their own departments.

“These skill sets are unique. We’re taught tactically how to fight fire ... but this will bring a whole other level of expertise and competency to the firefighter where they will feel comfortable,” Finn said. “If you think [about] the member who calls a mayday, whose actually in that tough situation, can you image the anxiety filled in his heart? He’s contemplating if he’s going to make it.”

Doug Menard, a Boston firefighter who participated in the training, said he learned a lot of new techniques and how to get out of tough scenarios.

“It’s survival. That’s really what it comes down to,” he said. “We just want to survive, make sure that our team survives.”

Advertisement

Captain Julian Bayuk, from the East Providence Fire Department in Rhode Island, described the experience as invaluable, and said he looks forward to spreading what he learned to his department and others in the region.

“We’ve already been talking about how we can go back, take this training, integrate it into the training that we’ve been doing over the last number of years, and bring it to the next level,” he said. “It’s tremendous.”

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.